Dive into history of LEGO Space this fall

LEGO toys have sparked creativity and joy for generations, and now fans can explore the birth and early life of LEGO Space in LEGO Space: 1978-1992, written by Tim Johnson, published by Dark Horse Books and set to arrive in shops in October 2023.



Perfect for LEGO fans of all ages, this oversized hardcover volume explores the latter half of the 20th century through the lens of LEGO Space — illuminating the brand’s own history alongside the popular culture and world events that helped to shape it. This collection includes statistics and trivia for each set from across nearly two decades, fascinating insights of the LEGO Group as a company, and celebrations of the talented designers who helped to create each incredible model and their bricks, elements, and accessories.



LEGO Space: 1978-1992 HC will be available in bookstores October 17, 2023 and in comic shops October 18, 2023. It is now available to pre-order for $49.99 from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and your local comic shop and indie bookstore .

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.