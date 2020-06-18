Books Gaming RPG Top story

D&D adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden coming Sept. 15, 2020

16 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

The next Dungeons & Dragons adventure book from Wizards of the Coast, due Sept. 15, 2020, is the chilling horror-fantasy scenario Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

  • Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
  • Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden

SOME SECRETS ARE WORTH DYING FOR

Feel the cold touch of death in this adventure for the world’s greatest roleplaying game.

In Icewind Dale, adventure is a dish best served cold.

Beneath the unyielding night sky, you stand before a towering glacier and recite an ancient rhyme, causing a crack to form in the great wall of ice. Beyond this yawning fissure, the Caves of Hunger await. And past this icy dungeon is a secret so old and terrifying that few dare speak of it. The mad wizards of the Arcane Brotherhood long to possess that which the god of winter’s wrath has so coldly preserved—as do you! What fantastic secrets and treasures are entombed in the sunless heart of the glacier, and what will their discovery mean for the denizens of Icewind Dale? Can you save Ten-Towns from the Frostmaiden’s everlasting night?

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is a tale of dark terror that revisits the forlorn, flickering candlelights of civilization known as Ten-Towns and sheds light on the many bone-chilling locations that surround these frontier settlements.

The 320-page Rime of the Frostmaiden hardcover will retail at $49.95. A special alternative-art cover with a distinctive design and soft-touch finish will be available exclusively in hobby game stores on the same day. A “platinum edition” from Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse will follow in October.

ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDENDICE & MISCELLANY
ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDEN DICE & MISCELLANY

Also available on that date will be an “Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany” accessory set consisting of:

  • 11 dice (two d20s, one d12, two d10s, one d8, four d6s, one d4)
  • Player-friendly foldout map of Icewind Dale and Ten-Towns (10.5″ × 15.75″)
  • Durable, felt-lined box that functions as two dice trays
  • Twenty double-sided cards with descriptions and illustrations of characters and creatures one might encounter in Icewind Dale

More Dungeons & Dragons:

D&D Cookbook: Elven Bread Elven Bread, Mindflayer drinks: Taste heroic adventure with official D&D cookbook
Mythic Odysseys of Theros D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook released digitally June 2, in print July 21
Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual D&D Live 2020 to bring new RPG storyline announcement in June (UPDATED)
Getting started with Dungeons & Dragons How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons
Candlekeep Free D&D, Magic: The Gathering digital kits offered to educators, librarians
Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook Free D&D adventures, accessories
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
Springs Hosting
free website checkup