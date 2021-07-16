A surprise Dungeons & Dragons book, leaked just before D&D Live, was officially announced at the launch day of the streaming event: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, named for the kooky old mage (and secretly god of dragons) in the Dragonlance novels, will be out Oct. 19, 2021 — marking the official return of Margaret Weis’ and Tracy Hickman’s Krynn world for the 5th Edition D&D roleplaying game, in addition to a big refocus on the game’s eponymous dragons.
Discover everything there is to know about dragons—the most iconic of D&D monsters—in this quintessential reference guide.
Meet Fizban the Fabulous: doddering archmage, unlikely war hero, divine avatar of a dragon-god—and your guide to the mysteries of dragonkind.
What is the difference between a red dragon and a gold dragon? What is dragonsight? How does a dragon’s magic impact the world around them? This comprehensive guide provides Dungeon Masters with a rich hoard of tools and information for designing dragon-themed encounters, adventures, and campaigns. Dragonslayers and dragon scholars alike will also appreciate its insight into harnessing the power of dragon magic and options for players to create unique, memorable draconic characters.
• Introduces gem dragons to fifth edition!
• Provides Dungeon Masters with tools to craft adventures inspired by dragons, including dragon lair maps and detailed information about 20 different types of dragons
• Adds player character options, including dragon-themed subclasses for monks and rangers, unique draconic ancestries for dragonborn, additional spell options, and a feat
• Presents a complete dragon bestiary and introduces a variety of dragons and dragon-related creatures—including aspects of the dragon gods, dragon minions, and more
• Reveals the story of the First World and the role the dragon gods Bahamut and Tiamat played in its creation and destruction
Witchlight adventure gets ‘Carnival’ dice & accessory kit
In addition to Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, two more D&D books are already on tap for 2021: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure storyline explores the frolicksome and fearsome Feywild dimension (and somehow includes the 1980s action figure Warduke) starting Sept. 21, and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos sourcebook brings Magic: The Gathering’s School of Mages to the pages of D&D Nov. 16.
The “Feywild Adventure” will also get a “Witchlight Carnival Dice & Miscellany” accessory kit:
More Dungeons & Dragons:
