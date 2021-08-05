Fallout: The Roleplaying Game launches into the Wasteland in PDF

Modiphius today announced the release of the Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook PDF which is available now on Modiphius.net and DriveThruRPG.com.

Here are details on the 438-page PDF core rulebook which lets you adventure in the amazing Fallout video game universe:

In 2077, the storm of nuclear war reduced most of the planet to cinders. From the ashes of nuclear devastation, a new civilization will struggle to arise. A civilization you will shape.



How will you re-shape the world? Will you join with a plucky band of survivors to fight off all-comers and carve out your own settlement? Will you team up with pre-existing factions like the Brotherhood of Steel or Super Mutants to enforce your own ideals on the Wasteland? Ghoul or robot, paladin or raider, it’s your choice – and the consequences are yours. Welcome to the Wasteland. Welcome to the world of Fallout.

Create your own survivors, super mutants, ghouls, and even Mister Handy robots. Immerse yourselves in the iconic post-nuclear apocalyptic world of Fallout, while gamemasters guide their group through unique stories and encounters. The 2d20 edition of Fallout is as close to the bottlecap bartering, wasteland wandering, Brotherhood battling excitement as you can get.

Immerse yourself in this genre-defining setting with the official Fallout™ tabletop roleplaying game.

Create your group of original characters including vault dwellers, ghouls, super mutants, and even robots. Tell your own stories of survival in post-nuclear America using a host of non-playable characters and horrific mutated creatures.

Use iconic weapons, armor, chems, and items transferred straight from the video game. Scavenge the ruins of the old world and make your mark on the Wasteland.

Utilize the 2d20 System – a roleplaying rules set that supports both story-led adventures and detailed gameplay. Use Action Points to power your incredible wasteland wanderers, and augment their actions with your fantastic Perks.

Use an extensive catalogue of creatures and characters from the world of Fallout.

More Fallout: The Roleplaying Game resources …

Dice Set Resplendent in lue with yellow contrast for clear readability, this dice set has been custom-tailored for the Fallout tabletop Roleplaying Game. This set includes all the dice a single player needs and will cover all mechanics found in the core rulebook. Includes: 20-sided Hit Location dice (x1)

20-sided dice with the VaultTec logo on the ‘1’ face (x2)

Six-sided Damage Dice showing Vault Boy and blast marks (x4)

Gamemaster’s Toolkit A post-nuclear roleplaying game needs the best storytellers and material to bring the Wasteland to life. With the Gamemaster Toolkit you will have everything a GM could want to delve into the world of Fallout. Includes: Helpful gaming handouts that make play smoother and decisions easier all around the table.

Gamemaster booklet with tips and tables that provide answers for the most common gaming questions with help for new and experienced GMs alike.

Includes iconic Fallout maps such as the Commonwealth, Wasteland, and Downtown post-nuclear Boston.

Character sheet pad makes character creation a breeze with multiple double-sided sheets for new characters and ‘replacements’.

Sheet of die-cut Nuka Cola tokens.

G.E.C.K. Special Edition Box For the ultimate in bottle-cap savings, the G.E.C.K Special Edition Box contains everything a dedicated Fallout collector could want. This box set is limited to 2,000 copies.

Includes: Special Edition G.E.C.K box

G.E.C.K. core rulebook with debossed graphic and foiling

Standard Fallout The Roleplaying Game core rulebook

Gamemaster toolkit

Custom dice set

Nuka-Cola Caps

Table Bundle A must-have for the ultimate Fallout collector. The Table Bundle has everything you need to jump-start your entire tabletop gaming group into the Fallout Roleplaying experience. With two Fallout core rulebooks, including the beautiful G.E.C.K. core rulebook with debossed cover, your players will never have to wait to reference the explosive radius of a Fat Man nuke or how much of the explosion their T-45 Power Armor will absorb.

Throw in a total of four sets of custom Fallout dice, Nuka-Cola caps, and the Gamemaster Toolkit, and you come away with a bundle of tools to forge a path for you and your friends through the Wasteland. Includes: Special Edition G.E.C.K box with:

G.E.C.K. core rulebook with debossed graphic and foiling

Gamemaster toolkit

Custom dice set

Nuka-Cola Caps

Extra Fallout the Roleplaying Game Core book (x1)

Extra Dice sets (x3)

Extra Nuka Cola Caps set (x1)

Gamemaster Bundle With the Gamemaster Bundle you will have everything a GM needs to start roleplaying in the Wasteland with a group: from tips in the GM’s Toolkit to full rules and resources in the core rulebook. Includes: Fallout The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook

Custom dice set

Gamemaster Toolkit Player Bundle With the Player Bundle you will have everything one player needs to start roleplaying in the Wasteland. These products represent a great value bundle if you are looking to start your journey as a player. Includes: Fallout The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook

Custom dice set

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.