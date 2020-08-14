‘Eyes Unclouded’ D&D anthology captures the spirit of Studio Ghibli

An anthology of Dungeons & Dragons adventures inspired by the world-captivating Japanese animation of Studio Ghibli is now available on the DM’s Guild website.

Eyes Unclouded represents the work of a team of 24 creators. And in addition to fantastical scenarios for Dungeon Masters to narrate and adjudicate for their players, the writers have been cooking up actual recipes to bring a more tangible anime flavor to the gaming table. The anthology includes eight recipes such as stews to eclairs that can be made at home, as well as a smorgasbord of original illustrations that will plant you firmly in the world of forest spirits and frontier folk.

Just a taste of the fabulous artwork and tasty treats on the menu …

What’s this cat’s story?

At $14.95 for the full-color, 178-page PDF, Eyes Unclouded features 11 adventure modules for player characters ranging in level from level 1-14. Depending on which one strikes the DM’s fancy, the PCs will visit a city in the Feywild inhabited by magical familiars, discover the truth behind a curse affecting an ancient forest or explore a mysterious wizard’s court — or all of the above, and more, in turn. The adventures are simple in their presentation and in their execution, making this a great addition to any DM’s library whether novice or experienced. Many of the modules are perfect for parties at a crossroads or taking unexpected turns into the wilderness, or for DMs to drop in between epic adventures like those published in hardback by Wizards of the Coast. You never know what kind of world you will find behind the next tree, after all.

‘You must see with eyes unclouded by hate.‘

The title refers to a famous quote attributed to Studio Ghibli mastermind Hayao Miyazaki: “You must see with eyes unclouded by hate. See the good in that which is evil, and the evil in that which is good. Pledge yourself to neither side, but vow instead to preserve the balance that exists between the two.” The quote and its philosophy is also represented in Miyazaki’s late-1990s epic film Princess Mononoke, from which several scenarios in this D&D adventure anthology draw inspiration.

The DM’s Guild is a digital marketplace featuring many classic D&D titles and original, licensed adventures and accessories, some available as print-on-demand books. Creators there may use some official D&D artwork and characters in their own creations, but are limited in where else they can distribute these works.





Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.