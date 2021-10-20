Edgar Rice Burroughs awarded a star on Palm Springs’ ‘Walk of the Stars’

The “Godfather of modern Popular Culture,” Edgar Rice Burroughs, creator of Tarzan of the Apes, John Carter of Mars, Carson of Venus and a multitude of additional pulp-fiction heroes, has been awarded a star on the world-famous Palm Springs’ “Walk of the Stars.”

Author Scott Tracy Griffin has organized a fundraiser for the ERB star’s “manufacture, installation, maintenance, dedication ceremony, and publicity,” allowing fans to be a part of “bringing this historic honor to fruition.”

It only seems right that Edgar Rice Burroughs, an author who, above all others, has inspired generations of fans to look to the stars, should finally be recognized with a “star” of his own (albeit one made of Earth stone and concrete.)

Burroughs has a colorful history in Palm Springs, California, as described in Griffin’s GoFundMe campaign:

“Burroughs resided in Palm Springs with his second wife, Florence, in 1935-36. They were a regular presence at the Palm Springs Racquet Club, which was founded by the couple’s friends Ralph Bellamy and Charles Farrell (themselves charter honorees on the Walk of Stars.) While in Palm Springs, Burroughs wrote the novel Tarzan the Magnificent, the short story “Elmer,” and a satirical presidential campaign for the ape man’s “Nude Deal Platform,” delivered by his monkey companion Nkima.”

The ERB star’s unveiling date has yet to be announced, but consider contributing to the project and plan on attending this unique event (currently scheduled for 2022.) Palm Springs is already a wonderful vacation spot for those of us living in the Southwest, and what better time to go than for the Burroughs’ star ceremony? (Stay tuned for the announcement of the ceremony date.)

For more information and to contribute to the ERB Star campaign, visit: gofund.me

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.