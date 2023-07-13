Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book coming soon

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Traverse the Forgotten Realms in an all-new way!
Dungeons and Dragons The Ultimate Pop-Up Book

Let a paper craft D20 guide your adventure as you explore iconic D&D locations and enjoy scores of Easter eggs waiting to be discovered behind interactive doors and flaps.

Written by Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer’s Guide series authors Jim Zub and Stacy King in conjunction with paper engineering wizard Matthew Reinhart and fantasy artist Claudio Pozas, Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book will be out July 18 and go for $85. Here are some more select interior images:

Available for preorder at Amazon.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Learn more about The Shattered Obelisk, D&D’s official return to Phandalin and beyond
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves D&D movie streaming now on Paramount+, out on disc
Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants (Dungeons & Dragons Expansion Book) D&D print book prices set to rise $10
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Watch the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast, directors play D&D together
Dungeons and Dragons cartoon D&D cartoon characters react to being movie Easter eggs
vecna D&D Direct reveals Minecraft collab, Planescape and Vecna’s return

