Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book coming soon

Traverse the Forgotten Realms in an all-new way!

Let a paper craft D20 guide your adventure as you explore iconic D&D locations and enjoy scores of Easter eggs waiting to be discovered behind interactive doors and flaps.



Written by Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer’s Guide series authors Jim Zub and Stacy King in conjunction with paper engineering wizard Matthew Reinhart and fantasy artist Claudio Pozas, Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book will be out July 18 and go for $85. Here are some more select interior images:

