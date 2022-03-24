Following in the footsteps of anthologies like Candlekeep Mysteries and Tales from the Yawning Portal, Wizards of the Coast has announced Journeys through the Radiant Citadel. This new D&D book provides adventures set in a variety of all-new locations Dungeon Masters can add to ongoing games, stream as one-shot sessions, or use as the basis for entire campaigns. Each adventure is connected to the Radiant Citadel, a mysterious city at the heart of the Ethereal Plane.

Co-led by Ajit George (writer on Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft) and F. Wesley Schneider (senior game designer on the D&D Team at Wizards), this collection features adventures by writers drawing inspiration from their connections to various real-world cultures and mythologies.

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel will be available everywhere on June 21, 2022.

“This book is stunning in its scope and ambition. It blows open the D&D multiverse with a fresh set of exciting adventures that serve as gateways to new lands, monsters, characters, and more,” said George, who is the director of operations of the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project in addition to his RPG work. “Talented writers from around the globe came together to make something truly special. There’s never been anything like this in D&D before.”

Each of the 13 adventures in Journeys through the Radiant Citadel highlights a different location, introducing new characters, monsters, and more. The tome also contains a gazetteer for the Radiant Citadel itself, as well as for two additional lands. WotC says all these adventures can easily be added to both homebrew worlds and existing D&D settings.

The adventures in this 224-page anthology range in level and tone. The 1st-level adventure, “Salted Legacy,” presents a comedic mystery set in a bustling night market; “Written in Blood,” the 3rd-level adventure, sends characters to investigate a farm with a terrifying haunting; and the 11th-level adventure, “Shadow of the Sun,” encourages adventurers to choose allegiances while navigating the escalating tensions of an angel-ruled city.

Along with these, the thirteen adventures in Journeys through the Radiant Citadel are …

Salted Legacy

Written In Blood

The Fiend of Hollow Mine

Wages of Vice

Sins of Our Elders

Gold for Fools and Princes

Trail of Destruction

In the Mists of Manivarsha

Between Tangled Roots

Shadow of the Sun

The Nightsea’s Succor

Buried Dynasty

Orchids of the Invisible Mountain

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel is a collaboration between the D&D team and a talented collection of artists, storytellers, games designers, and other creatives. It includes contributions by Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Ajit A. George, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Terry H. Romero, Stephanie Yoon, and many more.

More information on Journeys through the Radiant Citadel will be revealed soon. Check in on youtube.com/DNDWizards to watch interviews with the writers and co-leads as the book’s release approaches.

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel will be available digitally and in North American stores on June 21 with a cover designed by Evyn Fong, while a limited number of copies with an alternative cover designed by Sija Hong will be available only through game stores.