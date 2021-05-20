D&D celebrates Drizzt with summer celebration, Benedict Cumberbatch narrated animation

Wizards of the Coast today announced a summer-long celebration of all things Drizzt Do’Urden, the iconic Dungeons & Dragons hero made famous in countless (30+) novels penned by New York Times best-selling author R.A. Salvatore.
Kicking things off is an animated short narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and written by R.A. Salvatore released today.
Called “Sleep Sound,” the short introduces new fantasy fans to the hero and his Companions and debuts as part of a longer video hosted by B. Dave Walters that provides an exclusive look at all of the Drizzt offerings this summer including interviews with the developers of the Dark Alliance video game staring Drizzt and the Companions (June 22), new details about R.A. Salvatore’s newest Legend of Drizzt novel (Aug. 3) and a preview of (3) new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set (July 23).
“Born” in the 80s, Drizzt is very much as relevant today as he was then and continues to be a hero for new and old fans discovering or rediscovering him. He may not have the biggest sword but he does what is right even when it is the hard choice, with themes including:
- The battle between our principles and beliefs and the things in our life that challenge them.
- The evils and fundamental unfairness of racism, bigotry and other forms of narrow-minded thinking.
- The strength of family, friendship, and loyalty.
- The importance of living life fully and bravely.
In addition to videogames and novels, the Legend of Drizzt has action figures, Magic: The Gathering cards, Funko POP figures, Halloween costumes, T-shirts, replica scimitars and more. A live-action tv show is in development with eOne entertainment and, although not focused on Drizzt, a movie set in the Forgotten Realms starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith is in production.
Some details on that Forgotten Realms D&D movie are finally starting to materialize:
An ex-Harper turned thief escapes from prison with his partner, a female barbarian, and reunites with a no-talent wizard and a druid new to their team in an effort to rob the cheating conman who stole all their loot from the heist that landed them behind bars, and used it to install himself as the Lord of Neverwinter. Only the traitor is allied with a powerful Red Wizard who has something far more sinister in store.