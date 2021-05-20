D&D celebrates Drizzt with summer celebration, Benedict Cumberbatch narrated animation

“Born” in the 80s, Drizzt is very much as relevant today as he was then and continues to be a hero for new and old fans discovering or rediscovering him. He may not have the biggest sword but he does what is right even when it is the hard choice, with themes including:

The battle between our principles and beliefs and the things in our life that challenge them.

The evils and fundamental unfairness of racism, bigotry and other forms of narrow-minded thinking.

The strength of family, friendship, and loyalty.

The importance of living life fully and bravely.

In addition to videogames and novels, the Legend of Drizzt has action figures, Magic: The Gathering cards, Funko POP figures, Halloween costumes, T-shirts, replica scimitars and more. A live-action tv show is in development with eOne entertainment and, although not focused on Drizzt, a movie set in the Forgotten Realms starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith is in production.

Some details on that Forgotten Realms D&D movie are finally starting to materialize: