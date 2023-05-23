Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game books will get more expensive starting later this year ...

In an update Tuesday on D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that Dungeons & Dragons books starting with the upcoming third-quarter release Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants will see a price increase in the print format. The company said increases to digital and backlist prices, although not ruled out in the future, are not currently planned.

“Since the release of the 2014 D&D core rulebooks, we’ve kept book prices stable. Unfortunately, with the cost of goods and shipping continually increasing, we’ve finally had to make the decision to increase the price of our new release print books. We’re committed to creating high-quality products that deliver great value to our players and must increase our prices to accomplish that. …



“Digital pricing is unaffected by this MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) increase, as digital products don’t need to be printed or shipped. The increase also doesn’t impact backlist titles. While we can’t promise that there will never be a change to the prices of digital products and backlist titles, we have no plans to increase either.”

WotC says pre-order customers of Glory of the Giants can score a $59.95 price for the digital-physical bundle for a limited time before the bundle increases to $69.95. On Amazon, the upcoming hardcover is listed as $59.95 MSRP, where similar supplements released earlier go for $49.95.

One D&D: 5th Edition lives on, with D&D Beyond the ‘front door’

The May 23 community update also clarified that the “One D&D” project and 2024 core rulebooks in development are a “continuation of fifth edition and not a new edition,” and said D&D Beyond will become the “front door” for the D&D game online, supplanting the original D&D website. Wizards’ owner Hasbro bought D&D Beyond from Fandom last year.

