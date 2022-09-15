Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 core rulebooks back in print

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
The popular 3.5 edition of the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game are available in a shiny new print edition via the Dungeon Masters Guild and DriveThruRPG websites. You can order a print-on-demand version in hardcover, as it was originally released in 2003, or a softcover version if you’re looking to save some shelf space and a few dollars.

The Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide and Monster Manual can all be ordered this way, as can the later Rules Compendium that bookended the 3.5 line at the end of its life cycle.

