You don’t need darkvision to enjoy Humble Bundle’s Forgotten Realms Drizzt novel bundle

3 hours ago
Anabel Amis
Drizzt Do'Urden
Humble Bundle RA Salvatore

Humble Bundle has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to showcase over 25 years of widely-acclaimed Drizzt Do’Urden novels in the Dungeons & Dragons: R.A. Salvatore Showcase.

As with other bundles, you can determine how much of your donation goes to the publisher, and how much you’d like to go to the featured charity Extra Life.

As a novice to the Drizzt books, I wanted to sort out what books are unlocked with each donation tier. Hopefully the color coded table below helps you as it did me!

Pay $1 to Unlock | Pay $8 to Unlock | Pay $15+ to Unlock

The Dark Elf Trilogy1-3Homeland; Exile; Sojour
The Icewind Dale Trilogy4-6The Crystal Shard; Streams of Silver; The Halfling’s Gem
Legacy of the Drow7-10The Legacy; Starless Night; Siege of Darkness; Passage to Dawn
Paths of Darkness11-13The Silent Blade; The Spine of the World; Sea of Swords
The Sellswords14-16Servant of the Shard; Promise of the Witch King; Road of the Patriarch
The Hunter’s Blades Trilogy17-19The Thousand Orcs; The Lone Drow; The Two Swords
Transitions20-22The Orc King; The Pirate King; The Ghost King
Neverwinter Saga23-26Gauntlgrym; Neverwinter; Charon’s Claw; The Last Threshold
The Sundering27The Companions
Companions Codex28-30Night of the Hunter; Rise of the King; Vengeance of the Iron Dwarf
Homecoming31-33Archmage; Maestro; Hero
Generations34-36Timeless; Boundless; Relentless
The Cleric Quintet1-3Canticle; In Sylvan Shadows; Nightmasks; The Fallen Fortress; The Chaos Curse
MiscNeverwinter Companions Pack

Donating $15 will get you almost everything, except the first six novels (The Dark Elf Trilogy and The Icewild Dale Trilogy) and the most recent ones (Generations).

Either way, this bundle is an incredible value for both existing R.A. Salvatore enthusiasts and newer fans who haven’t had the opportunity to explore the Forgotten Realms through Drizzt’s eyes.

Don’t worry about missing out; the bundle campaign will run for 20 days.

Anabel Amis

Anabel Amis is a concept artist, graphic designer, events coordinator, and creative consultant now residing in Renton, Wash. She also founded the Men vs Cosplay calendar series. She also enjoys reading sci-fi/fantasy, sampling new red wines, and playing video/tabletop games.

