Humble Bundle has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to showcase over 25 years of widely-acclaimed Drizzt Do’Urden novels in the Dungeons & Dragons: R.A. Salvatore Showcase.

As with other bundles, you can determine how much of your donation goes to the publisher, and how much you’d like to go to the featured charity Extra Life.

As a novice to the Drizzt books, I wanted to sort out what books are unlocked with each donation tier. Hopefully the color coded table below helps you as it did me!

Pay $1 to Unlock | Pay $8 to Unlock | Pay $15+ to Unlock

The Dark Elf Trilogy 1-3 Homeland; Exile; Sojour The Icewind Dale Trilogy 4-6 The Crystal Shard; Streams of Silver; The Halfling’s Gem Legacy of the Drow 7-10 The Legacy; Starless Night; Siege of Darkness; Passage to Dawn Paths of Darkness 11-13 The Silent Blade; The Spine of the World; Sea of Swords The Sellswords 14-16 Servant of the Shard; Promise of the Witch King; Road of the Patriarch The Hunter’s Blades Trilogy 17-19 The Thousand Orcs; The Lone Drow; The Two Swords Transitions 20-22 The Orc King; The Pirate King; The Ghost King Neverwinter Saga 23-26 Gauntlgrym; Neverwinter; Charon’s Claw; The Last Threshold The Sundering 27 The Companions Companions Codex 28-30 Night of the Hunter; Rise of the King; Vengeance of the Iron Dwarf Homecoming 31-33 Archmage; Maestro; Hero Generations 34-36 Timeless; Boundless; Relentless The Cleric Quintet 1-3 Canticle ; In Sylvan Shadows ; Nightmasks ; The Fallen Fortress; The Chaos Curse Misc Neverwinter Companions Pack

Donating $15 will get you almost everything, except the first six novels (The Dark Elf Trilogy and The Icewild Dale Trilogy) and the most recent ones (Generations).

Either way, this bundle is an incredible value for both existing R.A. Salvatore enthusiasts and newer fans who haven’t had the opportunity to explore the Forgotten Realms through Drizzt’s eyes.

Don’t worry about missing out; the bundle campaign will run for 20 days.