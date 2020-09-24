Humble Bundle has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to showcase over 25 years of widely-acclaimed Drizzt Do’Urden novels in the Dungeons & Dragons: R.A. Salvatore Showcase.
As with other bundles, you can determine how much of your donation goes to the publisher, and how much you’d like to go to the featured charity Extra Life.
As a novice to the Drizzt books, I wanted to sort out what books are unlocked with each donation tier. Hopefully the color coded table below helps you as it did me!
Pay $1 to Unlock | Pay $8 to Unlock | Pay $15+ to Unlock
|The Dark Elf Trilogy
|1-3
|Homeland; Exile; Sojour
|The Icewind Dale Trilogy
|4-6
|The Crystal Shard; Streams of Silver; The Halfling’s Gem
|Legacy of the Drow
|7-10
|The Legacy; Starless Night; Siege of Darkness; Passage to Dawn
|Paths of Darkness
|11-13
|The Silent Blade; The Spine of the World; Sea of Swords
|The Sellswords
|14-16
|Servant of the Shard; Promise of the Witch King; Road of the Patriarch
|The Hunter’s Blades Trilogy
|17-19
|The Thousand Orcs; The Lone Drow; The Two Swords
|Transitions
|20-22
|The Orc King; The Pirate King; The Ghost King
|Neverwinter Saga
|23-26
|Gauntlgrym; Neverwinter; Charon’s Claw; The Last Threshold
|The Sundering
|27
|The Companions
|Companions Codex
|28-30
|Night of the Hunter; Rise of the King; Vengeance of the Iron Dwarf
|Homecoming
|31-33
|Archmage; Maestro; Hero
|Generations
|34-36
|Timeless; Boundless; Relentless
|The Cleric Quintet
|1-3
|Canticle; In Sylvan Shadows; Nightmasks; The Fallen Fortress; The Chaos Curse
|Misc
|Neverwinter Companions Pack
Donating $15 will get you almost everything, except the first six novels (The Dark Elf Trilogy and The Icewild Dale Trilogy) and the most recent ones (Generations).
Either way, this bundle is an incredible value for both existing R.A. Salvatore enthusiasts and newer fans who haven’t had the opportunity to explore the Forgotten Realms through Drizzt’s eyes.
Don’t worry about missing out; the bundle campaign will run for 20 days.
