Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, authors of the original Dragonlance trilogy for TSR, today announced a new three-book series of “Classic Dragonlance novels” that will kick off sometime in 2021.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Hickman and Weis were in court with Wizards of the Coast, owners of the Dungeons & Dragons and Dragonlance brands, over a project that had stalled.