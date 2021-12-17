Dragons of Deceit kicks off a new Dragonlance novel trilogy on Aug. 9, 2022 ..

It’s official! Dragons of Deceit by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, published by Del Rey, will be released August 9, 2022. We’re returning to old friends while introducing a new heroine to the classic world of Dragonlance. pic.twitter.com/JS5LS8kEIl — Margaret Weis (@WeisMargaret) December 17, 2021

This morning Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman announced Dragonlance Destinies: Volume I — Dragons of Deceit, the first book in a new Dragonlance trilogy from Del Rey, publishing on Aug. 9, 2022.



Weis and Hickman are the authors who launched the bestselling Dragonlance series, which began in 1984 with the publication of DRAGONS OF AUTUMN TWILIGHT and now consists of over 190 novels.



This new trilogy will return fans to the most beloved characters from the original novels and introduce a strong new protagonist.