Dragonlance Destinies: Volume I – Dragons of Deceit announced for Aug. 9, 2022

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dragons of Deceit kicks off a new Dragonlance novel trilogy on Aug. 9, 2022 ..
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

This morning Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman announced Dragonlance Destinies: Volume I — Dragons of Deceit, the first book in a new Dragonlance trilogy from Del Rey, publishing on Aug. 9, 2022.

Weis and Hickman are the authors who launched the bestselling Dragonlance series, which began in 1984 with the publication of DRAGONS OF AUTUMN TWILIGHT and now consists of over 190 novels.

This new trilogy will return fans to the most beloved characters from the original novels and introduce a strong new protagonist.

Dragons of Deceit

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics