Big Finish releases free Dorian Gray audio drama produced entirely during UK lockdown

The Confessions of Dorian Gray: Isolation, Big Finish’s first audio drama written, recorded and released while the UK is in lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, is now available for free.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s classic story of hedonism and corruption, Big Finish’s The Confessions of Dorian Gray series imagines a world where Dorian Gray was real and his friendship with Oscar Wilde spawned the notorious novel. To date, there have been 41 stories in the series, and now there is a new one to add.

Conceived and written by director Scott Handcock, and performed by actor Alexander Vlahos, this brand new 18-minute long story was produced entirely using remote recording techniques. From initiation to release, the project has taken just four days to complete.

Alexander Vlahos will be familiar to TV viewers as Philippe, Duke of Orléans, in the Canal+ television series Versailles and for playing Mordred in the BBC drama Merlin. He has portrayed the title character in Big Finish’s Dorian Gray series since 2012.

The Confessions of Dorian Gray: Isolation is available now to download from the Big Finish website, completely free.

London, 2020. As Dorian embarks on a train journey home, he finds himself reflecting on the world around him…

Writer/director Scott Handcock said: “The lovely thing about Dorian Gray is that Alex and I have always been on the same page. We both came to the decision to end it at the same time, and almost simultaneously came to the same thought about bringing him back somehow as a little one-off diversion from these strange times.

“So I wrote a script, Alex recorded at home, I did some digital painting for the cover artwork, and Rob Harvey joined in to give it an FX pass and some glorious music. It’s been lovely to reconnect with such generous people, giving up their time; and although Dorian isn’t returning for good, we hope this will prove a welcome reunion for listeners!”

Actor/director Alexander Vlahos added: “Obviously the world is going through a massive pandemic and is quite scary and there’s a lot of uncertainly, and a lot of creative people are coming together to cheer people up. And within the space of four days, we’ve created an 18-minute Dorian Gray episode for people — which is brilliant!”

Executive producer, Nicholas Briggs, added: “Scott Handcock and Alex Vlahos’s enthusiasm for the Dorian Gray series has always been a beautiful thing to behold. The two of them just spontaneously did this, and we were thrilled to get on board with it! Enjoy!”

Listeners who are new to the world of Dorian Gray can also download several other free stories at the Big Finish website, as well as the five fantastic full-cast series of The Confessions of Dorian Gray.

The classic original tale, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, is also available in the Big Finish Classics range, dramatized for audio by David Llewellyn, starring Alexander Vlahos, Miles Richardson and Marcus Hutton.

Note: The Confessions of Dorian Gray contains adult material and is not suitable for younger listeners.

Big Finish, known best for its Doctor Who audio productions, recently shuffled its release schedule and went digital-first, with physical releases following at a later date, due to the global pandemic, but has continued producing content in its pipeline due to the fact that many voice actors are set up with home studios.

