More old-school novelizations of classic and modern Doctor Who episodes coming in 2022

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Target Books novelizations — a Doctor Who tradition, recently revived — are coming July 14, according to The Doctor Who Guide.

The five new Doctor Who Target novelizations include:

The Stones of Blood (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor)

The Androids of Tara (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor)

The Fires of Pompeii (David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, with an appearance by Peter Capaldi)

The Zygon Invasion (Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor)

The Eaters of Light (Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor)

Target Doctor Who novelizations return, cross into modern TV era
Doctor Who 1980s Dalek novelizations complete classic era of Target books

All of time and space …

Classic Doctor Who’s Season 22 coming to Blu-ray
Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress Paul McGann and India Fisher reunite for 4 new Doctor Who audios as the Eighth Doctor and Charley Pollard
Don’t Wink? David Tennant and Colin Baker have their eye on the Weeping Angels
Audio drama marks 40 years of Peter Davison as Doctor Who
Doctor Who Legend of the Sea Devils Doctor Who returns in spring’s Legend of the Sea Devils
Ninth Doctor Adventures Volume 4 Old Friends Old Friends: Details on Ninth Doctor Adventures Volume 4

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics