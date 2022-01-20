More old-school novelizations of classic and modern Doctor Who episodes coming in 2022

Target Books novelizations — a Doctor Who tradition, recently revived — are coming July 14, according to The Doctor Who Guide.
The five new Doctor Who Target novelizations include:
The Stones of Blood (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor)
The Androids of Tara (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor)
The Fires of Pompeii (David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, with an appearance by Peter Capaldi)
The Zygon Invasion (Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor)
The Eaters of Light (Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor)
