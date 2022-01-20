More old-school novelizations of classic and modern Doctor Who episodes coming in 2022

5 more #DoctorWho Target Novelizations are coming July 14th, 2022! They are The Stones of Blood, The Androids of Tara, The Fires of Pompeii, The Zygon Invasion, and The Eaters of Light. You can pre-order them from Amazon (UK) here: https://t.co/0FDFvMEXob pic.twitter.com/R2AXkXwkew — The Doctor Who Guide (@doctorwhoguide1) January 19, 2022

Target Books novelizations — a Doctor Who tradition, recently revived — are coming July 14, according to The Doctor Who Guide.

The five new Doctor Who Target novelizations include:



The Stones of Blood (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor)



The Androids of Tara (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor)



The Fires of Pompeii (David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, with an appearance by Peter Capaldi)



The Zygon Invasion (Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor)



The Eaters of Light (Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor)