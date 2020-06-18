Books Food Gaming RPG

Elven Bread, Mindflayer drinks: Taste heroic adventure with official D&D cookbook

14 hours ago
A new campaign adventure book wasn’t the only product announced at D&D Live 2020 on Thursday. In addition to Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, associated “dice & miscellany” and miniatures accessories, and Stranger Things comics from Dark Horse, an official Dungeons & Dragons cookbook was unveiled.

Heroes' Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook

You read that right! A Dungeons & Dragons cookbook! For once, the heroes aren’t on the menu …

Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook will be released Oct. 27, 2020 in hardcover and ebook formats. The price is listed as $35.

80 recipes inspired by the magical world of Dungeons & Dragons—perfect for a solo quest or a feast shared with fellow adventurers.

From the D&D experts behind Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana comes a cookbook that invites fantasy lovers to learn about their favorite fictional cultures through their unique cuisines and lifestyles. With this book, you can prepare dishes delicate enough to dine like elves and their drow cousins or hearty enough to feast like a dwarven clan or a boisterous orcish horde. All eighty dishes—developed by a professional chef from one of the country’s top test kitchens—are delicious, easy to prepare, and composed of wholesome ingredients readily found in our world.

Heroes’ Feast includes recipes for snacking, such as Bytopian Shepherd’s Bread, Iron Rations, savory Hand Pies, and Hogs in Bedrolls, as well as hearty vegetarian, meaty, and fish mains, such as Amphail Braised Beef, Hommlet Golden Brown Roasted Turkey, Drow Mushroom Steaks, and Moonshae Seafood Risotto. There are also featured desserts and cocktails—like Heartlands Roseapple & Blackberry Pie, Yawning Portal Biscuit, and Chultan Zombie—and everything in between, to satisfy a craving for any adventure.

Here are some sample pages of mouth-watering fantasy recipes from the Dungeons & Dragons cookbook (click to enlarge):

