Critical Role: Vox Machina novel Kith & Kin out Nov. 30

Critical Role: Vox Machina — Kith & Kin, the first official novel based on two fan-favorite characters from the wildly popular RPG fantasy show Critical Role, will be published by Del Rey on Nov. 30. The $28 hardcover is 368 pages long.

Explore the past of Critical Role’s daring half-elf twins, Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan, in this original prequel to their adventures with Vox Machina.



Vex and Vax have always been outsiders. A harsh childhood in the elite elven city of Syngorn quickly taught them not to rely on others. Now, freed from the expectations of their exacting father and the scornful eyes of Syngorn’s elves, the cunning ranger and the conning rogue have made their own way in the world of Exandria.



The twins have traveled far and experienced great hardship. But with the help of Vex’s quick wit and Vax’s quicker dagger, they’ve always kept ahead of trouble. Now, unknown perils await them in the bustling city of Westruun, where the twins become entangled in a web spun by the thieves’ guild known to many as the Clasp. Trapped by a hasty deal, Vex and Vax (along with Vex’s faithful bear companion, Trinket) set out into the wilds to fulfill their debt to the infamous crime syndicate.



As the situation grows more complicated than they ever could have imagined, for the first time Vex and Vax find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict that threatens the home they have carried with each other for years.

Critical Role was established by a group of friends with a passion for storytelling and has evolved into a cultural phenomenon—a multiplatform media company with a variety of shows, comic books, graphic novels, animation, podcasts and more. With an original cast of award-winning veteran voice actors who are also co-founders of the company, including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O’Brien, Critical Role is a new kind of organization dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination.

