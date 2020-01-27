Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria – The Mighty Nein illustrates RPG series as envisioned by fan artists

The Critical Role fantasy roleplaying game campaign that inspired an upcoming official D&D sourcebook is also getting a compilation of fan art.

Fan art is no small part of Critical Role community, being featured often on the popular actual-play streams.

Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria – The Mighty Nein, published by Dark Horse, is set to be released March 31, 2020.



Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria – The Mighty Nein encompasses the first chapters of Critical Role’s second campaign, illustrating the adventures of the unlikely heroes as they meet in Trostenwald, struggle through a heartbreaking encounter with the Iron Shepherds, and more. The book features 260+ pages of some of the most breathtaking artwork created by over 130 dedicated Critical Role fans from around the world, curated by Liam O’Brien and Taliesin Jaffe and paired with text from the cast of Critical Role.

It will be available in hardcover as well as in a deluxe faux-leather, foil-stamped edition. More info on the new book and both editions can be found below:

About Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria – The Mighty Nein:



Journey through Wildemount alongside the motley group known as the Mighty Nein! This hardcover art collection features a wide variety of gorgeous illustrations from the Critical Role fan community based on the first chapters of Critical Role’s second campaign and paired with text by cast members. It’s a beautiful way to revisit the origin of the Mighty Nein through the perspective of expositor Beauregard Lionett and the archivists of the Cobalt Soul.

Over 250 pages of in-world stories, facts, and information written by the cast of Critical Role!

Full-color art by friends and fans of the series!

Revisit familiar faces and fearsome foes, all from the wildly popular campaign!

The deluxe edition is housed in a decorative clamshell box and contains a collection of mementos and ephemera, including:

A faux-leather, foil-stamped edition of the art book

An annotated cloth map of the Dwendalian Empire by Deven Rue

A triptych-style lithograph featuring exclusive art by Sam Hogg

Character sketches of each of the Mighty Nein, a flyer for the Fletching & Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities, a sumptuous invitation to the Lavish Chateau, blueprints for the Tinkertop Bolt Blaster 1000, a pamphlet on the Traveller, and more

