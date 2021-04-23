The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition coming Oct. 26

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
DuckTales may be over (again) but that doesn’t mean the adventure has to end.

Why not go back to where many of the classic cartoon stories we know and love started, in the pages of legendary writer and illustrator Don Rosa’s Scrooge McDuck comic book collection?

That thrifty old richest duck in the world himself would balk at the $250 pricetag, but the deluxe hardcover edition of The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck, scheduled for release Oct. 26, 2021, is sure to have fans of classic Disney comics coming down with gold fever:

The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition

Buy it on Amazon

An unprecedented comics collection of Scrooge McDuck’s life story, this epic Duckburg serial is back for keeps in a beyond-complete oversized full color deluxe edition―and comes slipcased with a special commemorative coin, available nowhere else!From his shoe-shining boyhood in Glasgow, Scotland, to his gold-hoarding adulthood in Duckburg, Calisota, Uncle Scrooge McDuck has lived a life of legend… a legend founded by Scrooge’s creator Carl Barks and carried on in Don Rosa’s signature series, “The Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck!” Now join Scrooge, Flintheart Glomgold, Goldie O’Gilt, and more for the most amazing edition ever of Scrooge McDuck’s biography. The original twelve chapters ― and the many “in-between” chapters and related stories ― and every last cover and pin-up are all in this money bin-sized book!
Don Rosa, among the world’s most beloved modern cartoonists, launched his two-decade, Carl Barks-inspired Disney comics career in 1987, with “The Life and Times” winning the Will Eisner Comic Industry Award in 1995 for Best Serialized Story.
Presented with brilliant color and a treasure trove of Rosa’s behind-the-scenes factoids, this taller, wider deluxe edition shows off Rosa’s hyper-detailed artwork to full, glorious effect and comes slipcased with a special commemorative coin available nowhere else!
This is the definitive Scrooge McDuck for longtime fans and collectors!
Full color through-out

