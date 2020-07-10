Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Stories of Light and Dark, an anthology of stories coming out Aug. 25, 2020, is described by the official Star Wars website as collecting “11 stories by 11 authors … including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story.”

The authors involved in Stories of Light and Dark are Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee and Anne Ursu. You can read a breakdown of who’s writing what exactly here. (Convery is credited with the one new original tale, which she admits “still touches on The Clone Wars Season Four episode ‘Massacre,’ with brief appearances by Mother Talzin and Old Daka.”

While it’s certainly great the recently concluded and acclaimed animated series is getting a tribute like this new entry in the official Star Wars canon, it’s a bit disappointing to learn that so much of the material, while newly written in a different format by talented authors and possibly told from different perspectives, is not going to comprise more original stories from the cataclysmic Clone Wars.

You can pre-order The Clone Wars — Stories of Light and Dark now via outlets such as Amazon.com and BookShop.org.

