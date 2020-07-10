Books Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Coming Clone Wars anthology is mostly TV episode retellings

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Stories of Light and Dark, an anthology of stories coming out Aug. 25, 2020, is described by the official Star Wars website as collecting “11 stories by 11 authors … including 10 retellings of memorable episodes and arcs and one original Nightsisters-based story.”

The authors involved in Stories of Light and Dark are Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Jason Fry, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Van Eekhout, Tom Angleberger, E. Anne Convery, Sarah Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee and Anne Ursu. You can read a breakdown of who’s writing what exactly here. (Convery is credited with the one new original tale, which she admits “still touches on The Clone Wars Season Four episode ‘Massacre,’ with brief appearances by Mother Talzin and Old Daka.”

While it’s certainly great the recently concluded and acclaimed animated series is getting a tribute like this new entry in the official Star Wars canon, it’s a bit disappointing to learn that so much of the material, while newly written in a different format by talented authors and possibly told from different perspectives, is not going to comprise more original stories from the cataclysmic Clone Wars.

You can pre-order The Clone Wars — Stories of Light and Dark now via outlets such as Amazon.com and BookShop.org.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

The Star Wars literary ‘canon’:

TitleAuthor(s)Release dateAmazon order linkSupport local
A NEW DAWNJohn Jackson MillerSept. 2, 2014https://amzn.to/2QR3hnrhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553391473
TARKINJames LucenoNov. 4, 2014https://amzn.to/2Didb9thttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553392906
HEIR TO THE JEDIKevin HearneMarch 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2KWSlkahttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345544865
LORDS OF THE SITHPaul S. KempApril 28, 2015https://amzn.to/33pL6HWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511454
DARK DISCIPLEChristie GoldenJuly 7, 2015https://amzn.to/2rsPubZhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884959
AFTERMATHChuck WendigSept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/37EeVrGhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885925
LOST STARSClaudia GraySept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/2QVV6WShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484724989
BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANYAlexander FreedNov. 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2pQ08cihttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884768
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)Alan Dean FosterJan. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/37GdhGchttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966990
BLOODLINEClaudia GrayMay 3, 2016https://amzn.to/34oXMjFhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885260
AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBTChuck WendigJuly 12, 2016https://amzn.to/2OMCVjVhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966952
AHSOKAE.K. JohnstonOct. 11, 2016https://amzn.to/2XNxIfNhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484782316
CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORYJames LucenoNov. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/2OoupbWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967003
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)Alexander FreedDecember 2016https://amzn.to/2OnrwYDhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780399178474
AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S ENDChuck WendigFeb. 21, 2017https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966983
THRAWNTimothy ZahnApril 11, 2017https://amzn.to/2XO0nRXhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967027
GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLSGreg RuckaMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2L0qqjkhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780817
REBEL RISINGBeth RevisMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5whttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780831
BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUADChristie GoldenJuly 25, 2017https://amzn.to/2OmuKvEhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796822
PHASMADelilah S. DawsonSept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/2slfqH3https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796334
LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAANClaudia GraySept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/34prfKuhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780787
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW(Anthology)Oct. 3, 2017https://amzn.to/2OTD8Suhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511478
CANTO BIGHT(Anthology)Dec. 5, 2017https://amzn.to/2DgKUQThttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525478768
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)Jason FryMarch 6, 2018https://amzn.to/2pSZuuDhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524797133
LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVELDaniel Jose OlderApril 17, 2018https://amzn.to/2qNN1sIhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525622147
MOST WANTEDRae CarsonMay 25, 2018https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0Lhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368016308
THRAWN: ALLIANCESTimothy ZahnJuly 24, 2018https://amzn.to/2sm52ifhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525481287
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)Mur LaffertySept. 4, 2018https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIrhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984819284
QUEEN’S SHADOWE.K. JohnstonMarch 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2OnM0AFhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368024259
MASTER AND APPRENTICEClaudia GrayApril 16, 2019https://amzn.to/2KXsVmShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525619376
ALPHABET SQUADRONAlexander FreedJune 11, 2019https://amzn.to/2R51X0vhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984821980
THRAWN: TREASONTimothy ZahnJuly 23, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFhdYhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984820983
STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLESGeorge MannAug. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2tW4YGxhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368043458
GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIREDelilah S. DawsonAug. 27, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFsGahttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128381
DOOKU: JEDI LOSTCavan ScottOct. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2pYcbEEhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157664
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORNRebecca RoanhorseNov. 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2DkB7cvhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128428
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTORKevin ShinickNov. 19, 2019https://amzn.to/2sjgfjthttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368045582
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)Rae CarsonMarch 17, 2020https://amzn.to/2OoI2HWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128404
QUEEN’S PERILE.K. JohnstonJune 2, 2020https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiUhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057141
SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedJune 23, 2020https://amzn.to/2pYc5Nihttps://bookshop.org/shop/nerdvana
DOCTOR APHRA: AN AUDIOBOOK ORIGINALSarah KuhnJuly 21, 2020https://amzn.to/3ikqEko
STAR WARS DARK LEGENDSGeorge MannJuly 28, 2020https://amzn.to/36Nd03jhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057332
POE DAMERON: FREE FALLAlex SeguraAug. 4, 2020https://amzn.to/2ScWOCuhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368051668
STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS — STORIES OF LIGHT AND DARK ANTHOLOGYLou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van EekhoutAug. 25, 2020https://amzn.to/36OzwbUhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057295
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISINGTimothy ZahnOct. 6, 2020 Sept. 1, 2020https://amzn.to/34uWOmghttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157688
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK(Anthology)Nov. 10, 2020https://amzn.to/2YMPsdp
THE MANDALORIAN: ORIGINAL NOVELAdam ChristopherFall 2020https://amzn.to/31DG0KS
HIGH REPUBLIC: LIGHT OF THE JEDICharles SouleAug. 25, 2020 Jan. 5, 2021https://amzn.to/32WHZc4https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157718
HIGH REPUBLIC: A TEST OF COURAGEJustina IrelandJan. 5, 2021https://amzn.to/2TFi4lT
HIGH REPUBLIC: INTO THE DARKClaudia GrayOct. 13, 2020 Feb. 2, 2021https://amzn.to/381m5VQhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057288

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

