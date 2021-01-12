‘Candlekeep Mysteries’ adventure collection coming for D&D in March





We know now what at least one of the 2021 Dungeons & Dragons books will be — a hardcover anthology of 17 short, mystery-themed adventure scenarios called Candlekeep Mysteries.

Each adventure in Candlekeep Mysteries is centered around a single book found in the Forgotten Realms’ iconic library fortress on the Sword Coast. “All of these adventures — many written by new authors — are intended to be played as one-shots in-person or online or simply dropped into any existing campaign. Candlekeep Mysteries is perfect for Dungeon Masters who are looking to inject new characters, story hooks, magic items, and monsters into their game without tons of prep.”

Available on March 16, 2021, with a cover by Clint Cearley and in game stores with an alternate cover by Simen Meyer, Candlekeep Mysteries presents each adventure as a tome on the library’s infinite shelves, plus background information about the fortress that’s enchanted fans of the Forgotten Realms for decades.

“I got my start in the gaming industry by writing short D&D adventures,” said Chris Perkins, principal story designer for D&D. “I’m grateful to be able to work on a product that gives other authors the same opportunity. The adventures in this anthology reflect the incredible creativity of the D&D community.”

Candlekeep Mysteries features adventures written by authors including:

Graeme Barber

Kelly Lynne D’Angelo

Alison Huang

Mark Hulmes

Jennifer Kretchmer

Daniel Kwan

Adam Lee

Ari Levitch

Sarah Madsen

Christopher Perkins

Michael Polkinghorn

Taymoor Rehman

Derek Ruiz

Kienna Shaw (@kiennas)

Brandes Stoddard (@BrandesStoddard)

Amy Vorpahl (@vorpahlsword)

Toni Winslow-Brill (@vorgryth)