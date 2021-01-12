2021 novel finally delivers Buckaroo Bonzai sequel

Jayson Peters
The long-anticipated sequel to the sci-fi novel and motion picture The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is finally coming!

Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League, et al: A Compendium of Evils

As told by the Reno Kid to Buckaroo Banzai chronicler E.M. Rauch (Buckaroo Banzai novelist and screenwriter), this novel reintroduces everyone’s favorite scientist-surgeon-entertainer-daredevil as he sets off on a brand-new hair-raising adventure in Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League, et al: A Compendium of Evils!

Still mourning the losses of his beloved Penny Priddy and his surrogate father Professor Hikita, Buckaroo Banzai must also contend with the constant threat of attack from his immortal nemesis Hanoi Xan, ruthless leader of the World Crime League. To make matters worse, Planet 10 warrior queen John Emdall has sent her Lectroid legions against Earth with a brutal ultimatum. Or is her true target Buckaroo Banzai? As the apocalyptic threats continue to mount, only Buckaroo and his Hong Kong Cavaliers stand in the way of global destruction—or in the words of one of the movie’s iconic lines: “Laugh-a while you can, monkey boy!”

Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League is a 544-page hardcover prose novel and will retail for $29.99. It will be available wherever books are sold Aug. 10, 2021. It is available for pre-order on AmazonBarnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore.

