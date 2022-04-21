Scrooge McDuck and nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie joined Donald Duck for the remake of DuckTales and now you, too, can join in on the fun by taking a look behind-the-scenes of how it was all made in Dark Horse Books’ The Art of DuckTales! The all-new, oversized, hardcover editions will be available in both standard and deluxe versions.

Like Scrooge into the Money Bin, dive into this beautiful, oversized coffee-table book and read tales of the making of the series from developers Matt Youngberg, Francisco Angones, Sean Jimenez, Suzanna Olson, cast members including David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Paget Brewster (Della Duck), Don Cheadle (Donald Duck), and more! Along with interviews with the cast and crew, the book will also have artwork and stories from every single episode and never-before-seen artwork captioned by the creators.

The deluxe version of The Art of DuckTales will be gold gilded and includes an exclusive slipcase featuring beautiful art. It will also feature the DuckTales Guidebook which contains an expanded version of the cast and crewmember interviews as well as a finely-crafted replica of Scrooge’s Number One Dime.