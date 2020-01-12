Once again, Lee Whiteside rounds up Arizona’s first 2020 author appearances and events for fans:

Jan 14 – 7:00 pm – Joanna Ruth Meyer (Beyond the Shadowed Earth) and Charlie Holmberg (The Will and the Wilds) at Changing Hands in Tempe, AZ

Jan 15 – 7:00 pm – Paul Davies signs The Demon in the Machine: How Hidden Webs of Information are Solving the Mystery of Life at The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale, AZ

Jan 17 – 7:00 pm – Sci-Friday Book Club discusses Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone at The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale, AZ.

Jan 18 – 4:00 pm – Kiersten White (Chosen) in conversation with Alexandra Bracken at Changing Hands in Tempe, AZ

Jan 20 – 7:00 pm – Adam Silvera signs Infinity Son at Changing Hands in Tempe, AZ

Jan 21 – 7:00 pm – Rebecca Roanhorse signs Race to the Sun at Changing Hands in Phoenix, AZ

Jan 24 – 7:00 pm – Ransom Riggs presents The Conference of the Birds at Changing Hands in Tempe, AZ (ticketed event)

Feb 2 – 2 pm- Lisa McMann signs Dragon Fire – Changing Hands, Tempe, AZ

Feb 9 – 3:00 pm – Kevin Hearne signs A Blight of Blackwings at The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale, AZ. This is the second book in Kevin’s The Seven Kennings series.

Feb 10 – 7:00 pm – Adalyn Grace signs All the Stars and Teeth at Changing Hands in Tempe, AZ

Feb 21 – 7:00 pm – Sci-Friday Book Club discusses Warren Ellis’ Crooked Little Vein at The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale, AZ.

March 14-15 – Tucson Festival of Books, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ – Annual Book festival with hundreds of authors. Visit the website for more details. Genre authors in childrens/YA include John August, Steven Banks, Alexandra Bracken, Max Brailler, Sharon Cameron, Shea Ernshaw, Carlos Hernandez, Justina Ireland, Heather Kassner, Kwame Mbalia, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Joanna Ruth Meyer, Ellen Oh, Mark Oshiro, Adam Rex, Ransom Riggs, James Riley, Marie Rutkoski, Crystal Smith, Tui T. Sutherland, Kiersten White, Cat Winters, and Gene Luen Yang. Adult genre authors include Mike Chen, Emily Devenport, J. L. Doty, Mimi Eisele, Tessa Gratton, Jeffrey Mariotte, K. S. Merbeth, Annalee Newitz, Weston Ochse, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Tochi Onyebuchi, Natasha Pulley, Marsheila Rockwell, K. M. Szpara, Mindy Tarquini, Chuck Wendig

March 16 – 7:00 pm – Natasha Pulley signs The Lost Future of Pepperharrow at The Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale, AZ.

April 10-12 – LepreCon 46, Crowne Plaza Phoenix Chandler Golf Resort, Chandler, AZ. Annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention – Guests include David Ayres (Local Artist), Robert McCammon (Author), Margaret & Kristoph (Filk), and Dr. David Williams (Science)

2020 author appearances and events reposted with permission from The AZSF Blog at AZSF.org

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.