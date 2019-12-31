Add your event to our calendar

Do you host or run nerdy events in Arizona? If so, we want to hear from you!

It’s free to add your event to the Nerdvana Calendar Listings. We also have an Arizona Convention Calendar & News Page that automatically displays any events identified as cons, along with news on and photo galleries from these popular events.

Here’s just a sample of the upcoming events in our calendar — be sure you check to see if your listing isn’t already there before you add your event:

Jan 2020

Feb 2020

What are you waiting for? Add your event today! It’s free. (But if you need more exposure, we also offer affordable advertising services and more.)