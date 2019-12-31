Add your event to our calendar

Do you host or run nerdy events in Arizona? If so, we want to hear from you!
It’s free to add your event to the Nerdvana Calendar Listings. We also have an Arizona Convention Calendar & News Page that automatically displays any events identified as cons, along with news on and photo galleries from these popular events.
Here’s just a sample of the upcoming events in our calendar — be sure you check to see if your listing isn’t already there before you add your event:
Jan 2020Taiyou Con 2020 – the 3rd, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
Taiyou Con 2020 – the 4th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
Collectors Marketplace – the 4th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Taiyou Con 2020 – the 5th, All Day, Mesa Convention Center
2ND FRIDAY NIGHT OUT: Anime on Main – the 10th, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, OneOhOne Gallery
ProtoAZ – the 10th, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm, MAC6 Park Lane - Manufacturing Space
ProtoAZ – the 11th, 9:00 am - 10:00 am, MAC6 Park Lane - Manufacturing Space
Collectors Marketplace – the 11th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
ProtoAZ – the 12th, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, MAC6 Park Lane - Manufacturing Space
Warhammer 40K O.G. Tournament – the 18th, 9:00 am, Imperial Outpost Games
Collectors Marketplace – the 18th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
ROBOCOP presented by Cult Classics – the 18th, 9:00 pm, Super Saver Silver Cinemas
Arizona Game Fair's Tabletop Traders - Buy, Sell, Trade – the 25th, 8:00 am - 11:00 am, Mac6 Broadway
Collectors Marketplace – the 25th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Tempe Public Library FanCon 2020 – the 25th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Tempe Public Library
Feb 2020Collectors Marketplace – the 1st, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 8th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, Arizona Renaissance Festival
Collectors Marketplace – the 8th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 9th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, Arizona Renaissance Festival
International UFO Congress – the 15th, All Day, We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center
Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 15th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, Arizona Renaissance Festival
Collectors Marketplace – the 15th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Collectors Marketplace
International UFO Congress – the 16th, All Day, We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center
Arizona Renaissance Festival – the 16th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, Arizona Renaissance Festival
International UFO Congress – the 17th, All Day, We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center
What are you waiting for? Add your event today! It’s free. (But if you need more exposure, we also offer affordable advertising services and more.)