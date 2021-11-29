About Nerdvana:

The brainchild of journalists Jayson Peters and Scott Kirchhofer, Nerdvana has been covering the Phoenix-area pop culture scene and its many fan communities since August 2007. But Nerdvana’s domain extends far beyond the sun-drenched Valley to report and comment on all the things those local fanboys and -girls obsess over: “Sci-fi, fantasy, TV, film, comics and games: All the keys to your inner geekdom” — that was Nerdvana’s original tagline, and it’s still an accurate description of who we are and what we do.