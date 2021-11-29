The brainchild of journalists Jayson Peters and Scott Kirchhofer, Nerdvana has been covering the Phoenix-area pop culture scene and its many fan communities since August 2007. But Nerdvana’s domain extends far beyond the sun-drenched Valley to report and comment on all the things those local fanboys and -girls obsess over: “Sci-fi, fantasy, TV, film, comics and games: All the keys to your inner geekdom” — that was Nerdvana’s original tagline, and it’s still an accurate description of who we are and what we do.

LEARN MORE
HOME

The brainchild of journalists Jayson Peters and Scott Kirchhofer, Nerdvana has been covering the Phoenix-area pop culture scene and its many fan communities since August 2007. But Nerdvana’s domain extends far beyond the sun-drenched Valley to report and comment on all the things those local fanboys and -girls obsess over: “Sci-fi, fantasy, TV, film, comics and games: All the keys to your inner geekdom” — that was Nerdvana’s original tagline, and it’s still an accurate description of who we are and what we do.

LEARN MORE

About Nerdvana:

Archive

Awards

Contact us

Contributors

Support Nerdvana

Privacy policy

Services

Support Nerdvana:

Advertise

Shop on Amazon

Shop local bookstores

Shop deals

  • TOP STORY:

    Doctor Who returns to Peladon with David Troughton, 2 Doctors and more

    Doctor Who: Peladon

    It’s 50 years since the Doctor first set foot on Peladon in Doctor Who, and the planet awaits adventure once more in January 2022 …

    MORE HEADLINES

Sign up today for a free email newsletter, no strings attached …

By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Read it first

Sign up today for a free email newsletter, no strings attached …

By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Read it first

Sign up today for a free email newsletter, no strings attached …

By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Read it first

Sign up today for a free email newsletter, no strings attached …

By clicking subscribe, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Read it first

Contact Nerdvana:

DISCLAIMERS: NerdvanaMedia.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. We also make use of Commission Junction, Google AdSense and targeted advertising using browser cookies, and we sometimes collect certain information from our users. Learn more.

Contact Nerdvana:

DISCLAIMERS: NerdvanaMedia.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. We also make use of Commission Junction, Google AdSense and targeted advertising using browser cookies, and we sometimes collect certain information from our users. Learn more.

Copyright © 2007- Nerdvana Media

Nerdvana logo